Twitter

 Home
 Subscribe
 Renew
 Current Issue
 Back Issues
 Events
 Workshops:
    Online
 Submissions
 Contests
 The Virtual Studio
 FFC Winery
 Volunteer
 About
 Contact Us
 Terms of Use


Short Fiction Contest Results
Thanks to all who entered. We received some tremendous work and are grateful for the introduction to your writing. From more than two thousand submissions, guest judge Anthony Marra has awarded the prizes.

Winter Writing Workshops
We offer award-winning online courses for all levels of writers. Classes are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and begin the week of January 16. Class size is strictly limited to sixteen students, so register now.

All-Story Wins the 2016 NMA!
Zoetrope: All-Story has won the 2016 National Magazine Award for fiction, the highest honor due an American periodical, for Anthony Marra's story "The Grozny Tourist Bureau." We congratulate Anthony and all of our contributors on another year of unparalleled stories.
  Contributors   
    Jim Shepard
    Thomas Pierce
    Ingmar Bergman

  Guest Designer
     Creative Growth


Subscribe now to Zoetrope: All-Story, winner of the National Magazine Award for Fiction.

Notify me about events that take place:
in San Francisco
in New York
in Los Angeles
Anywhere


Zoetrope: All-Story is a quarterly literary publication founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 1997 to explore the intersection of story and art, fiction and film.

© 2001- American Zoetrope
All trademarks used herein are exclusive property of The Family Coppola