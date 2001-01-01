|
Short Fiction Contest Results
Thanks to all who entered. We received some tremendous work and are grateful for the introduction to your writing. From more than two thousand submissions, guest judge Anthony Marra has awarded the prizes.
Winter Writing Workshops
We offer award-winning online courses for all levels of writers. Classes are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and begin the week of January 16. Class size is strictly limited to sixteen students, so register now.
All-Story Wins the 2016 NMA!
Zoetrope: All-Story has won the 2016 National Magazine Award for fiction, the highest honor due an American periodical, for Anthony Marra's story "The Grozny Tourist Bureau." We congratulate Anthony and all of our contributors on another year of unparalleled stories.
Contributors
Jim Shepard
Thomas Pierce
Ingmar Bergman
Guest Designer
Creative Growth
Zoetrope: All-Story is a quarterly literary publication founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 1997 to explore the intersection of story and art, fiction and film.
